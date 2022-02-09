Free COVID-19 test kits gone within minutes from Santa Maria distribution sites

Free COVID-19 testing kits being handed out in Santa Maria Wednesday were gone in a matter of minutes.

City officials say the more than 2,500 test kits were gone about 30 minutes after distribution began at the Veterans Memorial Community Center and the Minami Community Center.

Hundreds of people were reportedly waiting in line before 9 a.m.

Community members could receive up to six kits per household.

The City received the test kits through the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Private insurers are now required to cover up to eight at-home COVID tests per person each month.

The federal government is also sending out four tests per household for free.