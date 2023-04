If you live in or near north San Luis Obispo County, you have the chance to pick up free COVID-19 tests next week.

On Tuesday, from 1 to 2 p.m., you can stop by the Villa Paseo Palms Senior Apartments in Paso Robles on Ramada Dr., to pick up COVID-19 tests at no cost.

Or on Thursday, from 3 to 4 p.m., you can visit Cambria's Santa Rosa church on Main Street.

These free COVID tests are provided by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.