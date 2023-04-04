Watch Now
Free COVID-19 tests available in SLO Co.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting free pop-up COVID-19 test distribution events this month.

Come pick up free COVID-19 rapid test kits for you and your household this week on Thursday, April 6 4-6 p.m. at Shandon High School located 101 S 1st Street.

Here are the next opportunities to grab your free tests:

  • Tuesday, April 11 3-5 p.m.
    Baywood Elementary School 1330 9th St. in Los Osos
  • Thursday, April 13 2-4 p.m.
    C.L. Smith Elementary School 1375 Balboa St., in San Luis Obispo

For a complete list of dates for the month of April, click here.

