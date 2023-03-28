Free COVID-19 tests available in SLO County

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says there are free COVID-19 tests available this week.

On Tuesday, rapid test kits will be available at Dana Elementary School at 920 W Tefft St. in Nipomo from 4 to 6 p.m.

Those who are interested, can come pick up the tests at Creston Community Church on Thursday, March 30 between 3 to 4 p.m.

Creston Community Church is located at 5170 O'donovan Road.

These tests are available for residents and families and are provided at no-cost.

For a list of other local test distributions next week, click here.