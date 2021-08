On Friday and Saturday, those looking to adopt a dog can do it for free through Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

They announced the free adoptions through Instagram.

The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7. The Santa Barbara Animal Shelter, at 5473 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, and the Santa Maria Animal Center, at 548 W. Foster Rd., are participating.

No appointments are needed to adopt a pet.

Organizers encourage people to see their adoptable pets online ahead of time.