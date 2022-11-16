Free downtown San Luis Obispo parking in structures on select dates throughout the holidays

Beginning on Thanksgiving Day, residents and guests can enjoy free parking in downtown San Luis Obispo's public parking structures on select days throughout the holiday season.

Parking fees will be waived in the structures downtown between November 24 and 27 as a gift to the community from the City of San Luis Obispo.

Additional dates with free structure holiday parking rates include:



Every Sunday in December (Dec. 4, 11, 18 and 24)

Dec. 25-26

New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Day

“We encourage community members to visit downtown San Luis Obispo and shop locally for their holiday gifts, eat locally, and celebrate the holiday season together,” said Gaven Hussey, parking program manager for the City of San Luis Obispo in a press release. “We are offering 12 days of free parking in our parking structures to help support downtown businesses every Sunday in December and on certain holidays.”

Free parking rates are only available in the three downtown structures located at 842 and 919 Palm Street and 871 Marsh Street on the specific dates as noted. Street parking rates will cost anywhere from $1.25 to $2.00 per hour depending on where someone parks.

For more information about the City’s Public Parking Services click here.