Free emergency storm parking available for some Santa Barbara residents

Santa Barbara County
KSBY
Posted at 7:09 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 22:09:10-05

The City of Santa Barbara is offering free emergency storm parking for residents living in flood-prone areas.

Registered residents can park their vehicles on the rooftop of City Lot 2 located at Canon Perdido Street and Chapala Street.

Parking will be available beginning Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m.

Residents must register online to get storm parking validation.

Officials said unregistered vehicles will be charged at the standard hourly parking rate.

Click here to register for storm parking validation.

