Free eye examinations to be offered to the community

VSP Vision Eyes of Hope along with SLO Noor Foundation, are teaming up with several doctors to do eye examinations free of charge to eligible patients and provide free glasses.

This is for people in the community with no vision coverage by a private insurer and/or government program.

If eligible, individuals will receive a free comprehensive eye exam from a VSP network doctor and, if prescribed, high-quality glasses will be provided on-site at no cost.

Dr. Rupert Chowins, the founder of the SLO Noor Foundation and of the Noor Eye Clinic is working with VSP Visions mobile unit to provide this service to members of the community.

"We're really lucky to have a free, completely free eye exam and eyeglass service coming up next week.," Chowins told KSBY. "We will actually have a mobile vision unit there as well with a full lab. So, we'll be able to make many of the glasses on-site and people can just wait for them."

There are no age restrictions and kid frames will be available.

The doctors will set up a mobile unit at 40 Prado Rd in San Luis Obispo on December 7 through December 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An appointment is recommended and can be made by calling 805-439-1797.

Walks up will be available based on availability.

There are 225 to 250 openings to see patients at this time and only 25 to 30% of the capacity has been filled.

"The interesting thing is we don't have all our slots filled.," Chowins said. "We know that there's a lot of people out there that need the service. We're convinced of this, but it's just getting the word out."