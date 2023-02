A free, family-friendly event is happening Saturday on the Central Coast. It's called 'meet the machines.'

This event will offer children a hands-on opportunity to see, touch, learn, and explore the vehicles that protect, build, and serve our community.

The first 300 children will receive a free goodie bag.

The event will take place rain or shine at the Soto Sports Complex parking lot at 1275 Ash St. in Arroyo Grande.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.