The City of Santa Maria is offering a free family swim event on Saturday, July 3.

The "Star-Spangled Splash" is a patriotic-themed event for the whole family.

It will include DJ music and games for kids between the ages of six and 12.

Star-Spangled Splash takes place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street.

Families are invited to bring a picnic lunch.