Free Financial Literacy Workshops at Santa Maria Library

Posted at 1:50 PM, May 04, 2023
Community members have some opportunities this month to attend free financial literacy workshops at the Santa Maria Public Library.

The library is partnering with financial professionals Naomi and Randy Altergott from World Financial Group to offer four free workshops on financial literacy skills.

These workshops will be held on Tuesdays throughout the rest of the month at 4 p.m. in the library’s learning center.

Topics include:

  • “Preparing with proper protection” on May 9
  • “Your health and wealth” on May 16
  • “Understanding asset accumulation strategies” on May 23
  • “Fulfilling long-term goals” on May 30

People interested in attending these free workshops may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org, or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

