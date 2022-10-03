Watch Now
Free flu shots in Atascadero, Arroyo Grande on Tuesday

Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 03, 2022
Public health officials are offering free flu shots at two different pop-up events on Tuesday.

The pop-up clinics are happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Arroyo Grande and Atascadero. They are being hosted by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

All community members ages two and up are welcome to get a free vaccine, regardless of insurance, income, residency or immigration status, organizers say. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult to get a shot.

The clinic in Arroyo Grande is happening at Five Cities Fire Authority Station 1, at 140 Traffic Way.

In Atascadero, the clinic is happening at Colony Park Community Center, at 5599 Traffic Way.

County organizers recommend people complete and print a screening form ahead of time.

