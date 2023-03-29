Free hazardous waste collection in Los Olivos

The County of Santa Barbara is hosting its bi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Los Olivos Sunday, officials announced on Facebook.

The event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, located at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials said residents can take up to 15 gallons or 15 pounds of hazardous and electronic waste each trip.

Items such as paint, old TVs, cleaning products, microwaves, automotive fluids and more are accepted.

Click here for more information about the event.

