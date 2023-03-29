Watch Now
Free hazardous waste collection in Los Olivos

Santa Barbara County
KSBY
Santa Barbara County
Posted at 4:55 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 19:55:18-04

The County of Santa Barbara is hosting its bi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Los Olivos Sunday, officials announced on Facebook.

The event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, located at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials said residents can take up to 15 gallons or 15 pounds of hazardous and electronic waste each trip.

Items such as paint, old TVs, cleaning products, microwaves, automotive fluids and more are accepted.

Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
