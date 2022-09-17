Free laundry pop-up in Grover Beach

The Laundry Project is hosting a pop-up event to provide people with free laundry services in Grover Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event is at Cole Linen & Laundry and runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

As the cost of detergent and other supplies continues to rise, the Laundry Project eases the financial burden of laundry for people in need.

Volunteers expect to wash around 300 loads of laundry at no cost for residents in Grover Beach.

Since 2008, the Laundry Project has washed more than 237,600 loads of laundry in 15 states.

Grover beach is the 56th city the Laundry Project has hosted a pop-up laundry initiative in.