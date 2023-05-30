Free lunch program for children in Santa Barbara County starts June 12

A free lunch program for children under the age of 18 in Santa Barbara County starts June 12.

The program, called Picnic in the Park, is hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and provides free, nutritious lunches to kids Monday through Friday. It runs for 11 weeks during the summer break at 11 locations in the county.

"This is very important,” said Kelli Padilla, who is the senior community engagement coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Food Bank. “Last year we served 28,000 meals countywide to children in need during the summer and some children are going to school daily and that's how they get their breakfast and lunch. And during the summer they don't have that opportunity or the food. So that's why we are here, to provide it for them."

Editor’s Note: The Santa Barbara County Food Bank is in need of volunteers to staff the various summer programs that are part of Picnic in the Park. You can learn more at their website.

Everyone is welcome, according to the food bank’s website, and there is no sign-up or registration process and no income requirements. Although, only children may take a free lunch.

The free lunch program through Picnic in the Park is part of a larger series of activities, games and nutrition education opportunities.

Picnic in the Park is part of the Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is a federally funded, state-administered program, according to the department's website.

Picnic in the Park locations, times, 2023:

South County:



Goleta Valley Community Center (June 12–Aug 18): 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta at 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.



5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta at 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Casa De La Raza (June 12–Aug 18): 602 E. Montecito Street, Santa Barbara at 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.



602 E. Montecito Street, Santa Barbara at 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Santa Barbara Public Library (Tuesday – Friday ONLY, June 12–Aug 18): 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara at 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

North County:

