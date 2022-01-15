Free Narcan kits made available in Lompoc

Residents of Lompoc were able to pick up free Narcan kits in an event Friday afternoon hosted by Santa Barbara County’s Department of Behavioral Wellness.

Narcan is a medicine used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies.

"Narcan is broadly distributed now in the community through our first responders, paramedics, at the jail, Pacific Pride,” said Suzanne Grimmesy, Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Public Information Officer. “It is one of the large distributors, but we're seeing such a large increase in fentanyl overdoses that we want to get Narcan out as broadly as we possibly can."

Out of the 100 free kits prepared to be handed out, 72 were distributed.

The event was held at the Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center, with the free kits available from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

