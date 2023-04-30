There is a free paper shredding event for Vandenberg residents happening Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Three boxes (10 inches by 12 inches by 15 inches) maximum per resident will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. All documents collected will be shredded and recycled and handled confidentially. Only paper documents are accepted. No metal clips or binders.

Those with questions can call WM Customer Service Center at (805) 922-2121.

The event will take place at the Route One Farmers Market at 3745 Constellation Rd. at Vandenberg Village.

WM and Santa Barbara County Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division are organizing the event.