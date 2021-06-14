Free performances announced for California Mid-State Fair

The California Mid-State Fair has announced Frontier Stage entertainment for this year’s fair.
All shows on the stage are free with fair admission. Bands perform at 8 p.m.
- July 21, at 7 p.m.: Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant
- July 22: Irish American band We are Messengers
- July 23: High Voltage (AC/DC tribute)
- July 24: Hard rock/heavy metal band Blue Öyster Cult
- July 25: Sound Investment
- July 26: Truth About Seafood
- July 27: Kenny Lee Lewis & The FrenZ.
- July 28: Joe & Martina
- July 29: A Thousand Horses
- July 30: Latin jazz & salsa band Yellow House Orchestra
- July 31: Journey USA (Journey tribute)
- Aug. 1: Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters
Entertainment for the Mission Square Stage has also been announced. Acts include winemaker/musician Mark Adams, Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band, Wild The Coyote and more.
For more information on the free performances, click here.
The fair runs July 21 - Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Hours will be 4 p.m. - midnight Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon - midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Organizers say it will include a carnival, FFA and 4-H show and sale, vendors, exhibits and more.
State and county health guidelines will be followed.