Free performances announced for California Mid-State Fair

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 14, 2021
The California Mid-State Fair has announced Frontier Stage entertainment for this year’s fair.

All shows on the stage are free with fair admission. Bands perform at 8 p.m.

  • July 21, at 7 p.m.: Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant
  • July 22: Irish American band We are Messengers
  • July 23: High Voltage (AC/DC tribute)
  • July 24: Hard rock/heavy metal band Blue Öyster Cult
  • July 25: Sound Investment
  • July 26: Truth About Seafood
  • July 27: Kenny Lee Lewis & The FrenZ.
  • July 28: Joe & Martina
  • July 29: A Thousand Horses
  • July 30: Latin jazz & salsa band Yellow House Orchestra
  • July 31: Journey USA (Journey tribute)
  • Aug. 1: Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters

Entertainment for the Mission Square Stage has also been announced. Acts include winemaker/musician Mark Adams, Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band, Wild The Coyote and more.

For more information on the free performances, click here.

The fair runs July 21 - Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Hours will be 4 p.m. - midnight Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon - midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Organizers say it will include a carnival, FFA and 4-H show and sale, vendors, exhibits and more.

State and county health guidelines will be followed.

