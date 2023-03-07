Free pet vax clinic to be offered for National Pet Vaccination Month

In celebration of National Pet Vaccination Month, Woods Humane Society will provide free vaccinations for San Luis Obispo County pets on Saturday, March 18.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's national vaccination initiative, which is providing another one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Woods Humane Society, for family pets in need.

The appointment-based pet vaccine clinic for publicly owned pets will be held at Woods Humane Society’s North County campus at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero, from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. In addition to the Petco Love free DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines, Woods will also offer other vaccines and services at low cost.

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Woods Humane Society by calling (805) 543-9316, or visiting either of their locations. Woods is open to the public daily from 12 to 5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12 to 4 p.m.

Learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact at PetcoLove.org.