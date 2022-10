The community is invited to attend a free festive art class in Lompoc, on Monday, October 17.

The pumpkin painting series will take place at YOR Place Lompoc from 3 to 5 p.m.

YOR Place is a community resource center for youth and is located at 646 North H Street in Lompoc.

There are limited spots available. To RSVP, you can call (805) 260-1108.

This event is put on by the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.