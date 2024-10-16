Free screening of award-winning wildfire documentary at Cal Poly this week

Cal Poly is set to host a free screening of the award-winning documentary "Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire."

"It's not a one-dimensional film by any means, so it pulls on a lot of expertise from, you know, the firefighting side, the environmental side, forest management practices, community members, and a very healthy relationship and a kind of a reintroduction with Native American practices with beneficial fire on the landscape," said Frank Frievalt, Cal Poly Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Institute Director.

The documentary will be shown in Spanos Theatre this Thursday, October 17 at 6 p.m.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A featuring Frievalt, filmmaker Ralph Bloemers, and retired San Luis Obispo County Fire Chief Robert Lewin.