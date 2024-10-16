Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Free screening of award-winning wildfire documentary at Cal Poly this week

Fire crews en route to Santa Margarita vegetation fire
Posted
and last updated

Cal Poly is set to host a free screening of the award-winning documentary "Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire."

"It's not a one-dimensional film by any means, so it pulls on a lot of expertise from, you know, the firefighting side, the environmental side, forest management practices, community members, and a very healthy relationship and a kind of a reintroduction with Native American practices with beneficial fire on the landscape," said Frank Frievalt, Cal Poly Wildland-Urban Interface Fire Institute Director.

The documentary will be shown in Spanos Theatre this Thursday, October 17 at 6 p.m.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A featuring Frievalt, filmmaker Ralph Bloemers, and retired San Luis Obispo County Fire Chief Robert Lewin.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg