Free shuttles available in Paso Robles during the Mid-State Fair

If you’re planning to head to the California Mid-State Fair in this year but don’t want to deal with parking, free shuttles are being offered once again.

SLO Safe Ride shuttles will be available every day of the fair, operating Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to midnight and Fridays through Sundays from noon to midnight.

The three pickup and dropoff locations are located in Paso Robles in the Albertsons parking lot at the city bus stop, City Hall at 10th and Spring streets and the Lowe’s parking lot.

The fair kicks off Wednesday and runs through July 28 at the Paso Robles Event Center.