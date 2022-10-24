Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Free skin cancer screenings at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

sierra.jpg
KSBY News
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is having free skin cancer screenings on Monday, October 24 from 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
sierra.jpg
Posted at 2:43 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 17:43:13-04

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center held free screenings on Monday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer for 25 to 29-year-olds and skin cancer is the most common of all cancers. Melanoma, the deadliest form, kills one person every hour in the United States.

If you catch skin cancer early, it can be stopped and treated. This is why Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center say they organized the free screenings.

No insurance is needed, and you can call ahead at 805-546-7725 to reserve an appointment by 7 p.m. on Monday, October 24.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png