Free skin cancer screenings at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center held free screenings on Monday, October 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer for 25 to 29-year-olds and skin cancer is the most common of all cancers. Melanoma, the deadliest form, kills one person every hour in the United States.

If you catch skin cancer early, it can be stopped and treated. This is why Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center say they organized the free screenings.

No insurance is needed, and you can call ahead at 805-546-7725 to reserve an appointment by 7 p.m. on Monday, October 24.