Free SLO Co. Vets Resource Fair on Saturday

The community is invited out to Atascadero Lake Park for a free Veterans Resource Fair this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans and their families will be able to gain information on available benefits and services such as medical, health, and financial, through information booths.

Lunch will also be available for $12 and will be provided by the Atascadero Kiwanis Club. The price includes a tri-tip sandwich with soda and chips

And attendees can enjoy free live music by the North County Troubadours and Friends and The Mockingbirds. Children can also partake in free activities.

This fair is brought to the community by the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2814 and Veterans Services Office of San Luis Obispo County.