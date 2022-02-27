Free snow day in Orcutt

Community members are invited to attend a free snow day open to the public, hosted by Upward Bound Preschool on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be located at 1040 Patterson Road in Orcutt.

"We know some of the kids in Santa Maria really have not gotten to see snow, so it's really just a blessing for us to be able to offer this event for them," said Deborah Maddison, the Upward Bound Preschool director.

Everyone is invited to attend, but the sledding slopes are specifically designed for children elementary ages and younger.

