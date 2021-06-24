Watch
Free summer meal program kicks off in Lompoc

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free summer meals are distributed at Hapgood Elementary School in Lompoc on June 23, 2021.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 21:00:48-04

A free summer meal program for kids kicked off Wednesday in Lompoc.

A live DJ provided background music for the event at Hapgood Elementary, which also included a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Meals for the whole week will be distributed this summer at eight different Lompoc Unified schools on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The meals are free for all kids 18 and under.

There are nearly 50 locations across Santa Barbara County offering free summer meals. To find a location, text SUMMERFOOD to 877-877.

