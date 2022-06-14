Free summer meals for all children in 40 places in SB County

There are 40 places in Santa Barbara County where any child 18 and under can enjoy a healthy, nutritious meal starting June 15.

To find out where summer meals are served, families throughout the county can text FOOD to 304-304 to find a free summer meals site in their neighborhood. No paperwork or registration is required.

The partnership of schools, cities and nonprofit organizations that provide these meals are beginning their ninth annual fun Summer Meal Concert Series, supported by No Kid Hungry.

Beginning this week and throughout the summer, local musicians and DJs will perform at various sites. Local radio stations will broadcast live from the meal sites, helping to spread the word so that more kids have a healthy summer.

Below are a list of food sites (more to be added later):

Wednesday, June 15, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Washington Elementary School 290 Lighthouse Rd, Santa Barbara Ca, 93109

Thursday, June 16, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Santa Maria Grogan Park 1155 Rancho Verde, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Thursday, June 23, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Alisos Elementary School 4545 Carpinteria Ave. Carpinteria, CA 93013

Wednesday, June 29, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Goleta Valley Community Center 5679 Hollister Ave. Goleta, CA 93110

Thursday, June 30, 11:30 am – 1 p.m. Franklin Elementary 1111 E Mason St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103