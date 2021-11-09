Free Tai Chi classes offered in Arroyo Grande

The City of Arroyo Grande is offering free introductory Tai Chi classes this week.

The beginner and intermediate classes are being held at Strother Park.

Monday was the first day of the free classes. More will be held this Thursday, Nov. 11, and those interested can sign up for regular classes starting next week.

Instructor Dixie Adeniran explains that Tai Chi is a moving meditation process meant to circulate and balance your intrinsic energy, or chi.

"It brings lots of health benefits. Some of the most pronounced are better balance, which is really especially good for seniors, improved blood pressure readings, calms the mind the absence of tension just helping you live a better quality of life," said Adeniran.

Click here to sign up for classes.