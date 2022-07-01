Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Free tattoo removal available to inmates at Santa Barbara Co.'s Northern Branch Jail

Tattoo Removal Proceedure Up Close.jpg
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Dr. Bernard Weinstock performs the first round of tattoo removal treatments on an inmate at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Tattoo Removal Proceedure Up Close.jpg
Tattoo Removal Program.jpg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 20:00:56-04

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is now offering free tattoo removal to certain inmates.

The Tattoo Removal Program is now available at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria. It's a partnership with Dr. John Baeke and Dr. Bernard Weinstock, who sheriff's officials say have both received special training on the use of the Tri-Beam laser tattoo removal machine.

The sheriff's office says the purpose of the program is to assist in the rehabilitation of inmates by removing tattoos that could hinder their ability to reintegrate back into the community when they're released.

To be eligible for the Tattoo Removal Program, inmates must be participating in rehabilitation programs, have no current discipline reports, and their sentence must be long enough to be able to complete the tattoo removal process.

Appointments will be offered on a weekly basis.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png