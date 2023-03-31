Free Teen Job Fair in Santa Maria on April 13

The city of Santa Maria is encouraging Santa Maria Valley employers and providers of services for teens to participate in the free Teen Job Fair on Thursday, April 13.

Employing teens as a deterrent strategy to prevent them from engaging in juvenile crime and gang involvement is an objective of the mayor’s task force on youth safety. Community employers are encouraged to partake in this event to enhance the quality of life of community teens.

The event, targeting high school students ages 15 through 18, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 South McClelland Street.

The job fair is hosted by the city of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department and the mayor’s task force on youth safety.

Organizations interested in participating may register online.

Entries submitted by Friday, March 31, will be entered into a drawing for a free picnic for ten people at an upcoming Concerts in the Park series event. All the participating employers will receive free ad space in the Summer Recreation Guide.

A pre-event mixer for the representatives will be catered by the McClelland Street Market from noon to 1 p.m. The market, located within the Youth Center, operates an award-winning job training program for teens.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.