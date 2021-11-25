Free Thanksgiving meals handed out by Pismo Beach Police

Pismo Beach Police officers and volunteers handed out free Thanksgiving meals at the Pismo Beach Vets Hall Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year's event was drive-up only from 1 to 6 p.m.

Organizers say many local businesses donated to this event, including California Fresh Market which donated 80 turkeys this year.

Dozens of people were lined up around the corner from the Veterans Hall Wednesday afternoon.

"I think it's fantastic. I am usually here but my son decided to visit with his family today and so we're gonna be the collectors instead of the giver," said Pismo Beach resident, Don Hughes

All leftovers from the giveaway were taken to local homeless shelters.