Free Wildfire Risk Consultation Program for Atascadero residents

In order to help prepare the community for future wildfires, the San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council has awarded grant funding to Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services to consult with homeowners to create a fire-safe community.

If you live in Atascadero west of Highway 101 you are eligible for a free wildfire risk consultation.

As part of the risk consultation, Atascadero Fire staff will:

• Meet you at your residence.

• Evaluate your property & structures.

• Provide information to help firefighters defend your home.

• Answer any questions you might have.

To request a free consultation, visit the city's website or call 805-470-3300.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services would also like to remind residents that clearing weeds by June 1 is mandatory.

Weed abatement requirements include clearing annual grasses 100’ from any structure, 10’ from any driveway, 50’ from any property line, and include clearing the easement along the roadway.

For additional information on the City's Weed Abatement Program, inspections and compliance requirements visit the city's website or (805) 461-5070.