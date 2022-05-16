Free youth arts program coming this summer

The "Youth Arts Alive" theater program will offer free classes to kids in Santa Maria.

The free classes are set for this June and July.

Parents will have to make a $20 deposit, but the theater said it will be refunded.

"Our classes are to introduce kids to art forms that they might not meet otherwise, but it's mainly to get them working together creating,” explained Gale McNeeley, Youth Arts Alive’s Director.

Classes will be at three locations in Santa Maria, the Minami Center, New Love Community Center, and Grogan Park.

