Cal Poly’s Fremont Hall is set to reopen for the Fall 2022 quarter.

The residence hall was closed in 2017 following the collapse of a nearby hillside.

The hall will house 277 first-year students from the College of Architecture and Environmental Design Residential Learning Community.

The hall now has an expanded kitchen, centrally located laundry facilities, and new roofing, carpet, window coverings, and fire alarms.