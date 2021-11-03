Watch
French Hospital installs new PET/CT system

Dignity Health Central Coast includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital in San Luis Obispo, and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 03, 2021
French Hospital Medical Center is installing a new PET/CT system at its San Luis Diagnostic Center facility.

PET/CT scans are used in cancer care, cardiology, oncology and to identify other physiologic and metabolic changes.

French Hospital says the new system will allow physicians to better recommend treatment options and allow patients to better manage complicated diseases.

“Our mission is to serve our patients through high-quality care,” said Dr. Fred Vernacchia, Medical Director at San Luis Diagnostic Center, in a press release. “Our new GE Discovery PET/CT system will help us achieve this goal, offering data and insights unavailable with other imaging devices and previously only found at academic institutions.”

For more information on the PET/CT system, visit this website.

