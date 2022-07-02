The French Hospital Medical Center Foundation announced that more than $75,000 was raised during The French Cup.

This was the 13th annual charity golf tournament and the first tournament held in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event was held on June 13, 2022, at the San Luis Obispo Country Club with more than 140 golfers that participated.

The proceeds support the Beyond Health campaign for Your New French Hospital, including the addition of a new Patient Care Tower with private patient rooms.