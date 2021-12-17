French Hospital releases book on 75th anniversary

French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo is celebrating 75 years with the presentation of a commemorative book.

The book has been two years in the making and details the history of the hospital and the foundation of the hospital's culture.

"So a couple of years ago we started talking about how we would like to recognize and celebrate this very, very special milestone in the history of healthcare in our community, so we started to pull people together that started doing research for us and accumulating stories, started doing interviews, and pulling the contents of what is now included in the book together," said Alan Iftiniuk, French Hospital Medical Center President/CEO.

The book is being gifted to the History Center of San Luis Obispo County and Cal Poly Kennedy Library archives.

It will also be available in the hospital's gift shop for a $30 donation.

The hospital also dedicated a time capsule on Thursday that will be opened for its 100th anniversary in 2046.