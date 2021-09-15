French Hospital to begin construction on Johnson Ave. entrance

French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo is preparing to make some modifications to its Johnson Avenue entrance starting next week.

The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow to and from the parking lots, the site of the future parking structure, and the new patient tower. Hospital officials say it will also improve pedestrian walkways.

The hospital says the construction will have minimal impacts to patients, staff and visitors.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 16.

Traffic control will be in place during the work and the lower parking lots will remain available.

The project is part of a larger construction project to expand the hospital called "Your New French Hospital."