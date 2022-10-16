French-Toast Breakfast to support the homeless community in Paso Robles

A local group spent this morning hosting a French-Toast breakfast for the homeless community at Pioneer Park in Paso Robles.

Local advocates come together to provide fresh-cooked meals for the North County homeless community.

Chris Ferreira, who is a Twin Cities Community Hospital Emergency Room Tech and Aurora Williams, who is the director of Development of LAGS Recovery Center organized the event.

Both consider themselves mental health advocates who are looking to support unhoused individuals.

William said the idea started after watching homeless people getting discharged from hospitals and having nowhere to go afterwards.

Volunteers go out twice a week to make deliveries and provide resources to those in need.

Along with providing religious material and prayers for those who would like.

“I think right now we're at a point where this, North County needs a safe parking area,” said Aurora William, a mental health advocate. “We have so many people, there is not the capacity in the shelter, um, there isn't any place for people to go, the weather has changed, it's gonna start getting cold and rainy and freezing again. Where do people go?”

William hopes to expand upon what volunteers are able to provide to the homeless such as cheap places to sleep and shower.