A Fresno man is facing 25 years to life in prison for the death of an Arroyo Grande woman.

Kayonie Eliaz Mendibles, 21, pleaded guilty this week to murdering Marion Jeanine Vore, 77.

Vore was killed at her home on Chamisal Lane on the afternoon of Nov. 27, 2020.

Mendibles reportedly used a belt in the killing. He was arrested later that evening when his car was spotted in Pismo Beach.

Mendibles is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9, 2024.