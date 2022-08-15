Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event

A Day in the Park is a family-friendly event that takes place at Waller Park.

The community enjoyed the 33rd year of this annual event in Orcutt.

Many people were out there enjoying live music from the Soul Cool band.

There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.

The Humane Society was also out doing free microchipping for pets.

"I think every event in our community is critical because it brings people together,” said Ed Carcarey, a Day in the Park event coordinator. “The more we can get people together - the better it is for all of us, we become neighbors and friends then.”

There was also a car show down at the event.

It was open to all makes and models with about 100 cars out in display.

Organizers of the car show said part of the proceeds will go to the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

Carlos Marquez lives in Santa Barbara and shared what the most unique part of his car is.

“The year and the condition that it's in, you know it's a very custom and you don't see too many LTD's anymore around here," said Marquez.

Day in the Park happens every year on a Sunday in August.