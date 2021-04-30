Friends of Oceano Dunes files another lawsuit against CA Coastal Commission

Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed a second lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission for its decision to phase out off-highway vehicle (OHV) use at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA).

The lawsuit claims that the Coastal Commission violated the Coastal Act.

Friends of Oceano Dunes argues that the Coastal Act forbids the Coastal Commission from "decreasing, duplicating or superseding the authority of State Parks," which was granted authority by the state legislature to create and manage SVRAs.

The lawsuit also alleges the Coastal Commission broke state law by attempting to change a 40-year-old permit authorizing OHV use and camping at the Dunes.

The first lawsuit filed by Friends of Oceano Dunes earlier this month alleged that the Coastal Commission violated state law by failing to study the environmental impacts of closing beach camping and driving.

Jim Suty, CEO and President of Friends of Oceano Dunes, previously told KSBY News the nonprofit expects to file four lawsuits related to the Coastal Commission's decision to end OHV use at the Dunes.

The organization has won lawsuits in the past against the Coastal Commission, State Parks, and the Air Pollution Control District.