Friends of the Elephant Seal looking for volunteer guides

The Friends of the Elephant Seal are asking people to volunteer to become seasonal guides for the 2023 Winter Program.

Guides will help educate the public about elephant seals and other marine life at the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery.

The organization will provide training, guidance and materials to any volunteers.

Guides will need to commit to working two four-hour shifts per month, from late December through mid-March.

To apply, head to this website. Applications are due by October 17.