Friends of the Elephant Seal looking to hire new guides

Posted at 6:54 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 21:54:11-04

The Friends of the Elephant Seal in San Simeon is looking to hire new docents and guides to help visitors to the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Viewing Area.

FES will offer Fall training sessions to new docents and the guides will act as informal educators to the public visiting the viewing area.

FES wants their docents and guides to be outgoing and friendly as they will work independently in trying to aid visitors.

Docents will wear bright blue jackets while on duty and they will be able to answer questions on the elephant seals and other coastal life.

Potential applicants can apply at the FES website.

