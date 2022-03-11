Watch
Friends of the Elephant Seal raises call for volunteers

Nick Ut/AP
FILE - This Aug. 16, 2015, file photo shows elephant seals on a beach at Piedras Blancas near San Simeon (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Volunteers are wanted to serve as spring and summer docents at the Elephant Seal Viewing Area in San Simeon.

The program, which trains volunteers to to educate visitors about elephant seals, is open for applications through March 21, 2022.

Friends of the Elephant Seal asks volunteers to be friendly, outgoing and able to work independently. They should be able to serve between three and four 3-hour shifts each month.

Volunteers who are accepted will be trained through a mixture of independent study, online sessions and in-person training. In-person training will happen on two Saturdays, May 7 and 21, in Morro Bay.

Volunteers must be 18 or older.

For more information or to apply, volunteers can visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal website.

