Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library to hold 13th Painted Chair Raffle

Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, a fundraising organization, will be holding a raffle from April 20 to May 5. The prizes included painted chairs, quilts, and ceramic items donated by local artists.

It is the 13th time that they have done this event and it will support the expansion of programs and services provided by the library. The final drawing will be May 5 at 4 P.M. and the theme for this year's painted chairs is "books."

The Friends organization began over 40 years ago and receives support through artist and sponsor donations. Over the years, they have managed to raise more than $100,000.

"The funds that we raise are provided to the library, especially in our children's area, for books and services programs that they would not otherwise have," said Kathleen Gabel, the President of Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.