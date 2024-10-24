"Fright-mare Forest": Hancock College to debut seventh annual haunted maze

The "Fright-mare Forest" haunted maze, organized by the Allan Hancock College men's basketball program, is returning for the seventh time this year.

Community members can wander through the 3-acre labyrinth at the college's basketball and softball complex from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 24, 25, 26, and 31.

Organizers say in a press release that maze runners will have to find their way through "an entanglement of tricks and spooky surprises."

Tyson Aye, the Allan Hancock College head basketball coach, told KSBY that the event is suitable for all attendees.

"The great thing is it's fun for all ages. So, you know, we can tone it down for the younger kids, [and] we can ramp it up, you know, for those that really want to get scared," Aye said.

The "Fright-mare Forest" serves as a fundraiser for the Allan Hancock College men's basketball team.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the event or on the college's ticketing webpage.