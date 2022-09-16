Frittata the chihuahua is our Pet of the Week

Every Friday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week from Woods Humane Society and this time it is time for 9-year-old Frittata's time in the spotlight.

Robin Coleman, brought her outside to introduce her to us. Coleman told us "this is our pet of the week, Frittata. She is about a nine-year-old chihuahua mix and she is a little visually impaired. So someone should realize that set her up for success. She does not let it slow her down at all."

She is able to get around in the daytime nut needs a little help at night. Coleman continued, "she unfortunately lost her owner. Her owner passed away. She ended up at the county shelter. We swooped her up and we have checked her out medically. She is good to go. She is available for adoption. She is such a sweet little thing. She loves people. She loves to go for little walks and really just hanging out just outside of a shelter is what we're hoping for. If you would like to meet for today, she is available here at Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. Come on in and fall in love. Open up your heart in your home, too. This sweet little Frittata."

Fritatta is available from noon to 5pm everyday at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. For more information on how to adopt any of the pets at Woods Humane Society visit this link.