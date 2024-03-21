From a egg hunt to a craft beer festival there is a lot to do this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast from Friday, March 22nd through Sunday, March 24th.

Friday, March 22nd

Downtown Fridays

5:30p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (every Friday through September 27th) Town Center West, Santa Maria

Santa Maria's popular downtown Fridays will kick off its 9th year this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Town Center West parking lot will fill with food trucks, a kids zone, beer and wine garden, a bingo tent, live music and more than 75 vendors.

Saturday, March 23rd

Montana de Oro Trail Run

8 a.m. Spooners Cove Beach Montana de Oro State Park

Lace up your running shoes fort the 20th Annual Montana de Oro Trail Run! Saturday morning at 8 a.m. races begin including a 50K, 36K, half marathon and 12K!

Central Coast Craft Beer Fest

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

More than 55 craft breweries, cider producers and wineries, and more will gather this Saturday for the 6th annual Central Coast Craft Beer Fest! From Noon to 4 p.m. enjoy the drinks, live entertainment, lawn games, and vendors. Shuttles will be offered from San Luis Obispo as well as parking near the event.

Beaver Festival

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade is inviting all to the 2nd annual SLO Beaver Festival. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be live music, kids games, speakers, and more available in Mission Plaza all in celebration of what these wonderful mammals bring to our environment and how they can mitigate some impacts of climate change.

Easter Eggstravaganza

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church

Grab that Easter basket and your family and head to the Easter Eggstravaganza at Nipomo Community Presbyterian Church! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday enjoy Easter egg hunts, cake walks, a bounce houce, face painting and more!

Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. San Miguel Park

Over a thousand Easter eggs are waiting to be found this Saturday at the San Miguel Park! From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday search for these treat filled eggs, plus keep an eye out for one of the five golden eggs hidden to win an Easter basket.

Hop to it - Easter Bunny Meet and Greet

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

If you have a kid hoping to meet the Easter bunny before next weekend, Paso Robles has just the event! From 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. head to the Holiday House in the Downtown City Park for photo opportunities, holiday excitement and all kids attending will receive a free candy egg.

Spring Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Hall, Templeton

Celebrate spring, sunshine and shopping local, Saturday at the California Craft Show's Spring Market! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. check out handmade crafts, gifts and home decor at the American Legion Hall in Templeton, Plus 100% of the proceeds from the prize drawing will be donated to the From the Heart Animal Sanctuary.

Emerging Performers in Concert EPIC 2024

7 p.m. Cal Poly Spanos Theater, San Luis Obispo

Saturday night two local Central Coast dance studios are collaborating to raise money for the pediatric cancer research organization iDance4aCURE. Head to the Cal Poly Spanos Theater in San Luis Obispo at 7 p.m. for this exciting performance.

Movie Night and National Puppy Day

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cliffs Hotel and Spa, Shell Beach

Head to the Cliffs in Shell Beach Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a special national puppy day celebration! From 6 to 7:30 p.m. check out information from local animal shelters and check out dog themed items and treats. After sunset stick around to watch Disney's Up while cuddling with your pets.

