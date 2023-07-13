From a Renaissance festival to a Zoofari, here is what is going on this weekend on the Central Coast

We are nearly half way through the month of July and summer events are in full swing Here is a look at some of the events going on this weekend!

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Central Coast Renaissance Festival

July 15th and 16th, Laguna Lake Park, San Luis Obispo

Friday through Sunday The 37th Annual Central Coast Renaissance Festival will take you back in time to another world of magic and merriment at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo. Live entertainment, food, kids activities and vendors will fill the park. While costumes are not required they are welcome!

Full details can be found here!

California Wine Festival

July 14th and 15th Chase Palm Park, Santa Barbara

Friday and Saturday is all about wine in Santa Barbara as the California Wine festival takes over Chase Palm Park. Friday the festivities kick off with the Sunset Rare and Reserve tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday the Beachside Wine Festival will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as thousands of visitors can enjoy unlimited wine and food tastings as well as live music.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara County Fair

July 12th through 16th, Santa Maria Fairpark

Adventure awaits at the 130th annual Santa Barbara County Fair. From earlier this week through Sunday this agriculture focused fair will bring livestock auctions, educational exhibits, thrill rides vendors and kids activities to the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Full details can be found here!

Open Farm Days

July 15th and 16th, SLO CO Farm Trail

Tour, taste and learn all about agriculture in SLO County on the SLO CO Farm trail this weekend during Open Farm Days. 18 local farms and ranches will open their doors to atendees with demonstrations, classes and experiences that highlight agriculture in San Luis Obispo County.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, July 14th

Concert in the Plaza

Mission Plaza, 5 to 8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continue Friday with The Damon Castillo Band 6-8 p.m. Opener Graybill will take the stage from 5 to 6 p.m.

Full information on the bands and the concert series can be found here.

Saturday, July 15th

Super Rec Saturday

12 .m. to 6 p.m. SLO Swim Center

The fun is super sized this Saturday at the Super Rec Saturday event at the SLO Swim Center. Games, music and family fun will take over the center from noon to 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Ice Cream Zoofari

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Charles Paddock Zoo

Beat the heat in Atascadero with lots of ice cream at the Charles Paddock Zoo! Admission to enjoy the animals and the ice cream is admissions is $15/ person 12+; $11/ person 3-11 years old; Free – 2 years and under, Members $2 discount on each ticket.

Full details can be found here!

Downtown Summer Evening Wine Walk

Downtown Paso Robles, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Beat the heat Saturday night in downtown Paso Robles with the evening wine walk! 18 wineries will be poring local wines with gourmet food pairings. Attendees can purchase tickets online!

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, July 16th

Toss For Tails

Central Coast Brewing Co. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Join the SLO Social Group for the Toss for Tails cornhole tournament to benefit Woods Humane Society! The double elimination tournament will kick off at noon and competitors can test their skill to win prizes. All proceeds will go to the Woods Humane Society.

Full details can be found here!